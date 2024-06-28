It’s Good to Be the Queen: Jet Set Jill Biden Takes Her Own Government Plane to Atlanta Debate

After solo jetting back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean during Joe Biden’s state visit to France in order to attend stepson Hunter Biden’s trial on gun charges earlier this month, Jet Set Jill Biden has once again flown her own government jet to join Joe Biden in Atlanta Thursday afternoon for the presidential debate against President Trump.



Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D., leaves the White House to campaign in Virginia Beach and attend the presidential debate in Atlanta, June 27, 2024, White House photo.

Meanwhile. Joe Biden left the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland by helicopter earlier Thursday, landing at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital to take Air Force One to Atlanta. It was the first time Biden had been seen by the public in the week since he went into hiding for debate prep at Camp David.

President Biden departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Atlanta for the first 2024 presidential debate tonight pic.twitter.com/Anrpoq1JwN — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 27, 2024

Jill Biden flew into Atlanta on her own government jet Thursday afternoon after appearing at a campaign event in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Jill’s visit comes the day before President Trump is set hold a post-debate rally in Virginia Beach with Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Video of Jill trashing Trump at the campaign stop:

First Lady Jill Biden tells supporters Trump’s vision for America is "chaos and corruption." pic.twitter.com/ibDy74N7DS — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2024

Excerpt from the Virginian-Pilot report on Jill’s visit:

VIRGINIA BEACH — Before heading to Atlanta for Thursday night’s presidential debate, first lady Jill Biden made a stop in Hampton Roads to thank supporters and hype her husband. A giddy crowd eager to see her gathered inside a Democratic campaign office on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Newtown Road. Soon the room filled with supporters and media standing elbow-to-elbow, many fanning themselves with campaign flyers as the air-conditioner struggled to keep up. Meanwhile, supporters of former President Donald Trump stood near the road holding posters, some with messages critical of President Joe Biden. The first lady, 73, arrived shortly after 2 p.m. wearing a lilac-colored suit and holding a folded sheet of yellow legal pad paper with handwritten notes.

Nearly as many reporters as supporters were in the room:

At the Virginia Beach Democratic Coordinated Campaign Office awaiting First Lady Jill Biden’s arrival, @MichelleWolfTV & @AKnightNews1 will have more on the visit this evening on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/AA2lD6Y7hY — Markeshia Jackson TV (@MarkeshiaonTV) June 27, 2024

Photos of Jill arriving solo in Atlanta:

First Lady Jill Biden lands in Atlanta for the presidential debate, greeted by several metro Atlanta county leaders, including a hug from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. @ajc pic.twitter.com/xNvAo01omq — Taylor Croft (@taylor_rcroft) June 27, 2024

Jill was seen later at a campaign event in Atlanta:

I’m here with Team Biden in Atlanta for the debate and guess who just popped by to say hi? The First Lady of the United States, the one and only @DrBiden What a class act pic.twitter.com/9VfPyTfSlO — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 27, 2024

New York Times reporter Katie Rogers reported Jill will not be in the studio with Joe for the debate, “Few tidbits – POTUS is expected to be solo in the debate studio tonight. Jill Biden, the first lady, will be there and watch from a hold room. No word from Melania Trump’s office on whether she will be in Atlanta.”