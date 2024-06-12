It’s All for Show… ISIS Capture… Russian Navy… The Gaza Pier… Team Biden’s Fake News Failure (VIDEO)

by

Leave it to Team Biden to try and capitalize on every news event. If the actual news isn’t smoke and mirrors itself, Joe Biden will try to use it to push an agenda. Even the latest capture of 8 ISIS terrorists has The White House eager to use the arrests for the own benefit. In this case to pump up the FBI.

But even the latest news of the Russian Military running naval exercises in the Caribbean is now being touted by Joe Biden to get more of what he wants, money for Ukraine. Beware, as we expose the Biden Fake News Machine.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.