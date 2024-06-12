It’s All for Show… ISIS Capture… Russian Navy… The Gaza Pier… Team Biden’s Fake News Failure (VIDEO)

Leave it to Team Biden to try and capitalize on every news event. If the actual news isn’t smoke and mirrors itself, Joe Biden will try to use it to push an agenda. Even the latest capture of 8 ISIS terrorists has The White House eager to use the arrests for the own benefit. In this case to pump up the FBI.

But even the latest news of the Russian Military running naval exercises in the Caribbean is now being touted by Joe Biden to get more of what he wants, money for Ukraine. Beware, as we expose the Biden Fake News Machine.