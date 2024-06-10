“It’s All Bullsh*t” – Leaked Documents Reveal Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Asylum Seekers is a Total Scam

Joe Biden’s new executive order for asylum seekers is a total scam.

Joe Biden last Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

Leaked internal documents reveal thousands of illegals are ‘exempt’ from Joe Biden’s executive order.

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained an internal Border Patrol memo sent to agents in San Diego sector after President Biden’s executive order took effect, instructing them to release single adults from all but six countries in the eastern hemisphere & classifying them as “hard” or “very… pic.twitter.com/OaSLSYbuC1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2024

Excerpt from The New York Post:

Tens of thousands of migrants from countries including China and Venezuela could be exempt from the Biden administration’s ‘tough’ new border restrictions — because their home countries refuse to accept them back. A memo seen by The Post reads: “Single adults and family units who are very hard to remove (such as countries which do not permit charter repatriation flights) … may be considered for processing of Expedited Removal or placed into section 240 removal proceedings.” In plain English, ‘section 240 removal’ means “they’re released,” into the US, a Border Patrol source told The Post — explaining such migrants will be given a court date and allowed to pursue asylum, which typically take years to resolve. “It’s all bulls–t,” a DHS official told The Post of the Biden administration’s new restrictions. “They [migrants who can’t be deported] are not included in that 2,500 number, the language was ambiguous for a reason.” Sources told The Post in total there were roughly 10,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody Thursday, with agents apprehending 4,000 illegal migrants on Wednesday alone, according to Fox News.

It’s business as usual at Biden’s open border.

More than 1,300 illegal aliens flooded over the US border into San Diego, California in ONE DAY following Biden’s executive order on asylum seekers.

“Absolutely nothing has changed down here as a result of this executive order,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Border Patrol mass released hundreds of illegals to the street in San Diego on Friday.

