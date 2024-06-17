THE IRONY! Dementia-Ridden Joe Biden Just Proclaimed ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’

Joe Biden just made an announcement that is extremely close to his heart.

The 81-year-old, who is becoming more confused and demented with every passing day, has proclaimed June 15th as “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

The White House wrote in a statement:

Older Americans are the heart and soul of our families, our communities, and our Nation. But every year, up to five million older Americans face some form of abuse. Around the world, too many are denied the opportunity to age with dignity and security. During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we recommit to standing with elder abuse survivors, shedding light on this important issue, and creating a world in which no older person has to live in fear of violence, abuse, or neglect. … NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 15, 2024, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. I encourage all Americans to be diligent; work together to strengthen existing partnerships; and develop new opportunities to improve our Nation’s prevention of and response to elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

While the irony of this statement may not be lost on anyone, elder abuse is a serious issue affecting millions of elderly Americans.

According to the American Psychological Association, the problem can take many forms, including physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse of anyone over the age of 60.

“If you suspect someone you know is being abused or neglected, don’t let your fear of meddling in someone else’s business stop you from reporting your suspicions,” the association notes.

“Every state has a service designated to receive and investigate allegations of elder abuse and neglect, also known as Adult Protective Services,” their advice continues.

“In addition, the Eldercare Locator is a nationwide service sponsored by the U.S. Administration on Aging that connects older Americans and their caregivers with information on services for older adults.