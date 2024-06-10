IRELAND FOR THE IRISH: First Ever Candidate for the Irish Freedom Party Elected to Dublin Council

Like many European countries that are watching their cultures erased by mass immigration, the Irish people have had enough.

In May, thousands of citizens in Ireland took to the streets in a demonstration against unchecked mass migration.

On Monday, in a milestone in Irish politics, the first-ever candidate for the Irish Freedom Party (IFP), Glen Moore, was elected to the Dublin County Council.

He is joined by Independent candidates Malachy Steenson from North Inner City and Gavin Pepper from Ballymun-Finglas.

The National Party’s (NP) Patrick Quinlan was elected from Blanchardstown-Mullhuddart. 

