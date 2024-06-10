IRELAND FOR THE IRISH: First Ever Candidate for the Irish Freedom Party Elected to Dublin Council

Like many European countries that are watching their cultures erased by mass immigration, the Irish people have had enough.

In May, thousands of citizens in Ireland took to the streets in a demonstration against unchecked mass migration.

On Monday, in a milestone in Irish politics, the first-ever candidate for the Irish Freedom Party (IFP), Glen Moore, was elected to the Dublin County Council.

Overnight, history was made as Glen Moore became our first ever elected councillor.The first of many! Well done Glen. We are all very proud of you. @moorsey100 #LE24 #Irishfreedom https://t.co/kyoRCilaZy — Irish Freedom Party (@IrexitFreedom) June 10, 2024

He is joined by Independent candidates Malachy Steenson from North Inner City and Gavin Pepper from Ballymun-Finglas.

A New Ireland under construction.

Congratulations to Malachy Steenson elected Dublin City Councillor for his beloved East Wall / Dublin Inner City. Nationalist Ireland is rising up again. Tús maith leath na hoibre. #Irishfreedom In the pub now celebrating. ) @MalachySteenson pic.twitter.com/2R2bkV4UEi — Hermann Kelly (@hermannkelly) June 9, 2024

Congratulations to @MalachySteenson. He has spoken at many of our protests and led the protests against the asylum scam in Dublin. Well done! https://t.co/IKhOxmlifK — Irish Freedom Party (@IrexitFreedom) June 9, 2024

More fantastic news as Gavin Pepper gets elected. Its an historic day for nationalists around the country! https://t.co/JlE55XYarR — Irish Freedom Party (@IrexitFreedom) June 9, 2024

The National Party’s (NP) Patrick Quinlan was elected from Blanchardstown-Mullhuddart.