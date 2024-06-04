Iowa Senator Joni Ernst Offers Sound Advice in Hot Mic Moment: “Never Trust a Man Whose Uncle was Eaten by Cannibals” (VIDEO)

Members of the Senate GOP led by Senator Joni Ernst held a press conference Tuesday morning blasting the Biden regime for waiting until months before the election to take action on the border. But what she said shortly afterward is going viral on social media.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden has allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour into America to replace the native-born population and remake the electoral map. This has resulted in skyrocketing crime, including rampant fentanyl use, murders, theft, and more.

After the press conference concluded, Ernst turned to Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) and was caught on a hot mic offering this incredibly astute advice:

“Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals.”

Any guesses as to who she was referring to?

WATCH:

HOT MIC: @SenJoniErnst to @SenJohnKennedy following the Senate GOP border press conference — “Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals.” pic.twitter.com/eb8mUGhc0r — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) June 4, 2024

If you answered Joe Biden, you are correct. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Biden told a war story about how his uncle Lt. Ambrose Finnegan, a supposed reconnaissance pilot, was shot down in Papua New Guinea which Biden said has a lot of cannibals.

The only problem is that this incident never happened. A social media user indefatigably investigated how Finnegan actually met his demise.

It turns out that Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer rather than a reconnaissance pilot. The plane was also not shot down.

In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched and subsequently crashed in the Bismarck Sea. At last check, there are no human cannibals living in the sea.

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

Not surprisingly, Biden’s tall tale sparked a little international incident.