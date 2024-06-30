Indiana Cop Adopts German Shepherd He Rescued From Hot Vehicle After It Honked Car Horn to Save Its Life

An Indiana police officer has given one German Shepherd a second chance at life.

Police Safety Officer Poe rescued Abby the German Shepherd after she was left suffering in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel where the temperature was over 90 degrees.

As the situation became severe, Abby honked the horn of the car to try and get attention to her suffering. Abby and a cat were rescued at the scene by PSO Poe, although sadly, the other dog in the vehicle died.

After saving the lives of the two animals, Officer Poe reached out to Indianapolis Animal Care Services to ask whether he could adopt Abby. His request was accepted and the dog has now found a loving home.

Good girl, Abby! Abby is a German Shepherd who was recently left in a hot car to suffer. Now, she’s found her forever home with an IMPD officer who helped rescue her! Read her full story here: https://t.co/N5dIKltH1e IMPD Northwest District pic.twitter.com/rpTOW169ZW — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) June 29, 2024

“I switched her collar, and it was like Abby knew she was home for good,” Poe told a local media station.

Police officers have arrested a 53-year-old man and 74-year-old woman on charges of animal neglect.

“We want to take this moment remind residents of the city ordinance that states you need to bring your pets inside when it’s over 90 degrees outside or when there’s a heat advisory in effect,” the IMPD Northwest District wrote on its Facebook page. According to the animal charity Blue Cross, dogs should never be left alone in a vehicle on a hot day. Even with windows left open, temperatures inside vehicles can rise quickly and kill the dog in a short space of time. Canines are particularly susceptible to heatstroke due to their limited ability to cool down.

If you ever see a dog trapped in a hot car, take immediate action to find the owner or call local authorities for assistance. Try and stay with the dog until help arrives to ensure its safety.