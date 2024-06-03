Idaho Bar Trolls Pride Month By Celebrating ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,’ Gifting Free Beers to Straight People

A bar in Idaho has come up with its own interesting response to Pride Month.

The Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho announced on its Facebook page that rather than dedicating the month of June for Pride, it would instead be celebrating “Heterosexual Awesomness Month.”

The announcement read:

June will be OSS’s inaugural Heterosexual Awesomeness Month! Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here! Each Monday will be Hetero Male Monday and any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male will receive a free draft beer. Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15% off their bill. More events to be announced in the coming weeks. Follow us on Instagram or Facebook to stay informed.

After a backlash from progressives, the bar took again to Facebook to assure people that they love their LGBT patrons and will not be cancelling the celebrations.

Predictably, the bar has revealed that progressives have tried a range of despicable tactics to try and shut the bar down. The owner has since set up a fundraiser on GiveSendGo and given more details about his motivations:

Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender! But, to the credit of the community that is rational and reasonable, we’ve also received so much support from like-minded people who want to celebrate “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values. Many have asked about sending financial support, so this platform is going to serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho’s amazing and conservative culture. Brave owner Mark Fitzpatrick said “If the world wants to support ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’ by crowdfunding an even larger Hetero HQ, lets do it!” He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year.

Even if you do not wish to celebrate your heterosexuality, or indeed if you are not heterosexual, it is important that conservatives support each other and help build a parallel economy that is not dependent on liberal institutions.

If you live in Eagle, Idaho or are just passing by, perhaps consider giving this bar a visit!