Hunter Biden’s Stripper Baby Mama Says Joe Biden Has Never Reached Out to His Granddaughter – While Hunter Has Never Even Met Her! (VIDEO)

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s illegitimate child, has revealed that Joe Biden has never even bothered to reach out to his five-year-old granddaughter.

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Roberts spoke out about her relationship with the Biden family and their lack of interest in their offspring.

“Have you ever heard from either President Biden or the First Lady directly?” Morgan asked.

“No. No, I have not,” Roberts answered.

When the child, named Navy Joan, was born in late 2018, Hunter denied that he was the father and eventually was forced to take a DNA which confirmed that he was. He has since refused to allow her to use the Biden family name.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, only acknowledged his granddaughter’s existence last July. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” Biden said at the time, adding that it was a “family matter”.

Roberts went on to reveal that Hunter Biden has never met his daughter in person and has only communicated with her via online video calls.

Hunter’s relationship with his daughter has been built through Zoom. He was required to call once a month or something like that. Navy gets to pick out one of his paintings, and that’s how they would start building a relationship. However, Hunter went above and beyond. He not only called her once a month, but once they started building a relationship, he wanted to call weekly or sometimes a couple of times a week just to talk to her. When she goes into surgery, he wants to Zoom and talk to her. He calls to check on her at different times and things like that. He has gone above what the time frame required and has done that for her, which I appreciate tremendously.

Morgan asked if there are plans for father and daughter to meet in person:

Yeah, I’m sure. Me and Hunter haven’t worked the details out with that. But, I mean like the world knows. Hunter has a lot on his plate right now. I think that that needs to be his main focus, and getting through this time and then the rest can come after. Navy is well aware. She knows that her father’s very busy right now, and he’s got a lot of things going on and she’s waited five years; she can wait a couple more months.

Roberts has an upcoming memoir, entitled Out of the Shadows, about her experiences. It will be released as the Democratic National Committee will be held in chicago.