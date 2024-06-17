Hunter Biden’s Appeal Will Anger Every Anti-Gunner and I Love it! (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden could well become the next face of gun rights. It seems his best appeal over his gun conviction is to prove the question on that federal form asking if he’s addicted to controlled substances is unconstitutional. I believe it is.

Also, the media is focusing on how fair the Hunter Biden jurors were while giving no coverage to how unfair the Trump jurors were. There is a motive behind their madness.

We will also explore the viral phenomenon of the Trump-inspired “no tax on tips“ movement.