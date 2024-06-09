House Republicans Demand Communication Records Between J6 ‘Star Witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson and Fani Willis’ Office

House Republicans, led by Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk, are now demanding full disclosure of communications between ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson and the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, The Daily Caller first reported.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Congressman Barry Loudermilk obtained a transcript of the presidential motorcade driver’s interview that refutes the January 6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s claim that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel and commandeer the limo on January 6.

According to the secret service driver, he wanted to quickly debunk Cassidy Hutchinson’s lies about Trump’s behavior in the ‘beast’ on January 6, but Liz Cheney and others on the sham J6 committee “rebuffed” him and allowed Hutchinson’s lies to dominate the headlines.

Just The News reported:

Loudermilk on Tuesday evening decried the delay by the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee, saying it kept Americans in the dark for months ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that there was firsthand testimony refuting Hutchinson’s sensational hearsay narrative that Trump tried to violently commandeer his Secret Service limousine on Jan. 6, 2021, to take it to the Capitol.

The evidence was confirmed to Just the News both by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, the chairman of the House subcommittee that is investigating the Jan. 6 tragedy now for Republicans, and a transcript of the driver’s interview that was conducted months after he first offered to testify.

House investigators have obtained evidence showing that former President Donald Trump’s Secret Service driver wanted to quickly refute testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson alleging a struggle in the presidential limousine during the Capitol riots but the Democrat-led January 6 committee rebuffed him for months.

House Republicans in March released a report that blew up Liz Cheney’s J6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Trump’s actions on January 6.

“None of the White House Employees corroborated Hutchinson’s sensational story about President Trump lunging for the steering wheel of the Beast. However, some witnesses did describe the President’s mood after the speech at the Ellipse,” the report read.

The driver of Trump’s motorcade (the beast) refuted Cassidy Hutchinson’s under-oath claims that Trump grabbed the steering wheel and physically assaulted a Secret Service agent.

“The driver testified that he specifically refuted the version of events as recounted by Hutchinson. The driver of the SUV testified that he “did not see him reach [redacted]. [President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all.” Despite the driver of the President’s SUV testifying under oath that the Hutchinson story was false, the Select Committee chose to validate and promote Hutchinson’s version of the story as fact. The Select Committee hid the driver’s full testimony and only favorably mentioned his testimony in its Final Report, it did not release the full transcript.” the report read.

In June 2022, The J6 Committee’s ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson, testified Trump got into “the beast” after his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, with the belief that he would be driven to the Capitol.

According to Hutchinson, who received this information from Tony Ornato, the Assistant Director for the Secret Service, Trump grew angry after he was informed that he was being driven back to the West Wing.

According to Ornato, Trump shouted, “I’m the f*cking president! Take me up to the Capitol now!”

Hutchinson alleged that at this point Trump reached up to the driver, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to commandeer the presidential limo.

Now, the Subcommittee has already acquired messages indicating that Willis’ office made attempts to contact Hutchinson.

However, the content of these exchanges and the extent of information shared remains uncertain.

Below is the letter from Loudermilk to Willis: