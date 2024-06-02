HORROR: Thugs Open Fire on Terrified Family in Broad Daylight During Armed Carjacking in Mississippi – Teen Identified and Arrested (VIDEO)

A horrifying video has surfaced showing the moment two thugs opened fire in broad daylight on a scared family during a carjacking in Jackson, Mississippi.

As WAPT reported, the individuals sauntered into the driveway of Heather Allen’s home on Jayne Avenue, waving their firearms. Allen and her adult son were visually present at the scene while Allen’s young grandchildren and her two other kids were hidden in her black car.

A video of the May 24 incident was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera and released by the Jackson police Wednesday, according to the outlet.

The footage shows the two armed thugs racing up to Allen and her adult son while they are standing next to their car in the driveway.

One of the men then fires his weapon, sending the two hiding behind the car for safety. Allen throws her hands up.

One gunman then jerks her daughter out of the car and climbs into the driver’s seat. He proceeds to threaten her oldest son by pointing a gun at his face.

He somehow manages to escape from the vehicle and runs for the house upon hearing directions from his mom. During an interview with WAPT, she explained that she had to return to the car to save her “grandbabies in the back seat.”

The two suspects then drove off with Allen’s car. Thankfully, Allen and her family were already out of the vehicle.

WATCH:

WAPT reports that the Jackson Police Department recovered Allen’s car. Police Chief Joseph Wade said they are working to return Allen’s vehicle to her as soon as possible.

Allen explained while speaking with WAPT that she and her family have lived in the Jackson area for three months but now plan on moving due to the horrifying attack.

“We can’t stay here anymore,” she said.

Jackson police revealed that one suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody Wednesday. Police said the parents brought their 14-year-old son Jamontae Latrell Kell into the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office to turn him in after seeing the harrowing video on the news.

Kelly has been charged with carjacking and six counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident. His bond has been set at $1,750,000, according to Super Talk Mississippi Media.

The other suspect remains at large.