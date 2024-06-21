HORROR: Pakistani Muslim Mob Lynches and Burns Tourist Alive Over Allegations of Desecrating Islam’s Holy Book

A 36-year-old tourist was brutally lynched and his body set on fire by an enraged mob in Madyan, a town in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident, as reported by Al Jazeera, occurred following allegations that the man had desecrated the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

According to Swat police officials, the man was accused of “insulting the Quran.” The specifics of his alleged actions remain unclear.

“Our police team reached the main market in Madyan to arrest the man and took him to the police station, but the crowd demanded to have him handed over,” a police official told Al Jazeera.

The situation escalated when hundreds gathered outside the Madyan police station where the man was held. The mob attacked the premises, dragged out the man, and killed him.

A police source at central Swat police headquarters stated that the man had been “tortured to death”.

A horrifying video on social media shows a large crowd chanting religious slogans around a burning body.

WATCH: (GRAPHIC: Viewer discretion is advised.)

Man accused of blasphemy burnt alive by Pakistani Muslims. #Pakistan is a medieval retarded terrorist country. pic.twitter.com/9KjV9Iq7GY — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 21, 2024

Pakistani Muslim Mob BURN TOURIST ALIVE for committing ‘blasphemy’ against Islam. The man was lynched by a several hundred strong group in the Swat region of Pakistan, with the mob accusing the man of desecration of the Holy Book after he allegedly burnt several pages. The… pic.twitter.com/NufWXKK653 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 21, 2024

CTV reported: