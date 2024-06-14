HILARIOUS: Commedian Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood Celebs and TDS Infected Leftists (VIDEO)

Ricky Gervais posted a video earlier this week, aimed at Hollywood leftists, satirically declaring from his bathtub that he will “leave the country” if America doesn’t vote the right way.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Gervais destroyed Hollywood elites, while hosting the 2020 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

At the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Gervais ended his monologue by telling the limousine liberals: “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f*ck off. OK?”

Now he's back with another hilarious satire of a woke influencer, declaring he will leave the country "if you don't vote the right way."

"As a celebrity, I know all about stuff like science and politics," says Ricky G, wellness and beauty influencer. " So, trust me when I tell you who you should vote for. If you don't vote the right way, that's like a hate crime, and it makes me sad and angry, and I'll leave the country, and you don't want that," he continues.

It can be recalled that in 2016, before Trump won the presidency, a number of famous leftists, including Rosie O'Donnell, Raves Simone, Whoopie Goldberg, and Samuel L. Jackson, claimed they would leave the country if Trump were elected President.

Here are a few of the leftist elites who said they would move to Canada if Trump won. Too bad they stayed!



In an X post that has been viewed nearly three million times, Gervias trolled the self-professed 2016 exiles of the Trump administration.

Watch below: