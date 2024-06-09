HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Confuses Ukraine and Iraq: “The Idea We Had to Wait All Those Months to Get the Money For Iraq” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday spoke to reporters at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, Northern France.

Joe and Nurse Jill laid a wreath at the WWI American cemetery. Of course, Jill had to lead the way as her invalid husband shuffled along.

Biden stopped to chat with reporters at the cemetery. As usual, Biden made it about himself – and Ukraine.

He told reporters that being in France reminded him of his uncle Bosie whom he has repeatedly claimed was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

Biden also brought up his deceased son Beau.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

Joe Biden is not a Gold Star dad.

At one point Joe Biden confused Ukraine and Iraq.

“The idea we had to wait all those months just to get the money for Iraq that we, because we’re waiting — I mean, it’s just, it’s just, it’s not who we are!” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: