He’s Gone: Dr. Jill Escorts Feeble Joe Down the Air Force One Stairs So He Doesn’t Suffer Another Embarrassing Fall (VIDEO)

If Joe Biden was not such a despicable individual, one could feel sorry for him because he clearly has even worse people around him, including his wife.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported that Jill Biden came over to Joe at the end of Thursday’s debate and slowly led him down the stage steps so he could talk with the CNN debate moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

This was one of the saddest moments in the history of the presidency, and tonight shows further humiliation remains in store for Dementia Joe.

Biden’s humiliation continued on Saturday night as well. The White House’s least favorite X account, @RNCResearch, uncovered footage of Jill and Joe Biden arriving in New Jersey for a major fundraiser. Jill once again decided to take no chances on her husband suffering another embarrassing fall, which could end his campaign for good.

Jill can be seen in the video basically dragging her husband once they walked out of the plane. She continues grasping Joe’s left hand for several more seconds as they slowly descend.

WATCH:

Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe down the stairs after arriving in New Jersey for a ritzy fundraiser. They’re headed to Camp David later this evening (again). pic.twitter.com/dZaMaGzgMk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2024

Joe then slowly walks over and salutes the Secret Service after navigating the stairs with Jill’s considerable help.

After associating with big-money liberal donors and attempting to reassure them he remains fit despite all evidence to the contrary, Joe Biden was scheduled to depart for Camp David later Saturday evening once again. One could say that is fitting, considering he does not run the country to begin with.

The Gateway Pundit also reported earlier that Biden was photographed clutching Jill’s arm as the two left Air Force One for the walk across the tarmac to Marine One for a fundraiser in the Hamptons.

No wonder why almost every American outside the Biden Crime Family and partisan Democrats want Biden to drop out of the race.