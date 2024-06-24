Heavily Armed California Man En Route to White House with Intention to Kill Top U.S. Officials, Including Biden, Obama, and Clinton, Receives a Mere Two-Year Sentence and $100 Fine

A California man who was arrested in Iowa with a carload of weapons and a hit list naming several high-ranking U.S. officials—including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Anthony Fauci—was sentenced to merely two years in federal prison and fined a nominal $100.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested in December 2021 after he was stopped by law enforcement in Cass County, Iowa, “for driving aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding on Interstate 80 East.”

Upon investigation, authorities discovered an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits in his vehicle.

A Secret Service complaint revealed that Xiong had been driving from his home near Sacramento, California, since December 18 “with the intention of driving straight to the White House … to kill persons in power,” according to NBC.

“XIONG added that he would kill President Joseph Biden unless he promised to comply to XIONG’s demands. XIONG’s TikTok “hit list”, including approximately 100 videos, was observed by investigators within his personal cellular phone’s photo album,” according to a court document.

“XIONG provided investigators with a drawing of the White House grounds, including a perceived “weak spot” he identified during his pre-attack research, which he intended to exploit during his attack. XIONG planned on using his grappling hook to climb over the perimeter fencing before gaining access to the White House to kill those on his “hit list”.

Xiong was determined to “do whatever it takes” to assassinate ‘evil individuals’ on his hit list.

“XIONG stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his “hit list”. He added that if released from custody he would immediately resume traveling to the White House in Washington, DC and “do whatever it takes” to complete his plan. XIONG stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons at the White House,” according to the court document.

Despite these chilling admissions, U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame on Tuesday ordered Xiong to serve a surprisingly lenient sentence of two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also required to contribute $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund. Xiong pled guilty to one count of threats against Joe Biden and his successors.

In return, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa dropped charges of attempting to kill or kidnap a government official, threats against a former president and their family, attempting to kill a member of Congress, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, according to Law and Crime.

It’s hard to ignore the glaring discrepancy between this lenient punishment and the severe penalties handed down to peaceful protesters involved in the January 6 events.

You can read the criminal complaint below: