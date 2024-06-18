Head of Chicago Teachers Union Tells Radio Host Conservatives Do Not Want Black Children to Read, It’s “Part of the Oath They Take to be Right Wing”

While the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is in the midst of contract negotiations asking taxpayers to cough up a staggering $50 billion, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates recently stated that conservatives do not want Black children to read.

She even suggested it is “part of the oath they take to be right wing.”

While the union’s eye-popping demands have not been made public, Fox News reports a leaked document that reveals they are asking for a 9% wage hike, fully paid abortions for its members, new migrant services and facilities, and a myriad of LGBT-related and green-related requirements.

According to Fox News, the state of Illinois’s total base tax receipts last year were $50.7 billion.

Davis Gates joined Craig Dellimore on WBBM News’s “At Issue” on Sunday to discuss the union’s excessive and outlandish demands.

Dellimore asked Davis Gates about the criticism from conservatives for the contract being “too big” and suggestions that many of the elements are not directly related to educational endeavors.

Fox News reported on Davis Gates’ remarks:

“Conservatives don’t even want Black children to be able to read,” Davis Gates said. “Remember, these same conservatives are the conservatives who probably would have been championing Black codes, you know, during reconstruction or thereafter. So, forgive me again if conservatives pushing back on educating immigrant children, Black children, children who live in poverty, doesn’t make my anxiety go up. That’s what they’re supposed to say. That is literally a part of the oath that they take to be right wing.”

Listen:

LISTEN to Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates absurdly tell a news radio host that conservatives do not want Black children to read: “Conservatives don’t even want Black children to be able to read. Remember, these same conservatives are the conservatives who… pic.twitter.com/GacLgyXetL — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) June 18, 2024

The excessive union demands come despite Chicago public schools failing their students, and while academic rigor in Illinois continues to slip lower and lower.

A recent Illinois State Board of Education report card is dreadful.

In 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago.

In 53 schools, not a single student can do math at grade level, 33 of which are in Chicago.

It’s no wonder Davis Gates sends one of her children to a private Catholic high school in Chicago.