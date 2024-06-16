Happy Father’s Day 2024

by

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there today.
Hope you have a wonderful day as you deserve.
Thank you for the important work you do.

Psalm 103:13

As a father has compassion on his children,
So the LORD has compassion on those who fear him

Donald Trump waves at his son Barron at this graduation at his son’s high school graduation in May. (Credit: Getty Images)

We wanted to include this Dove ad again this year.
We hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

This first played nine years ago, back when companies did not insult their target audience.

Not bad for a soap ad, huh?
Happy Father’s Day!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.