Hallie Biden Tells Court Hunter Biden Smoked Ping-Pong Ball-Sized Crack Rocks

Never forget: In October 2020, Joe Biden said, “My son Hunter is the smartest guy I know.”

Hunter Biden smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks according to Hallie Biden.

Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden’s dead brother’s wife-turned-girlfriend, testified at Hunter’s criminal federal gun trial on Thursday.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hallie Biden tossed Hunter’s gun in the trash in a Delaware grocery store parking lot. A man who routinely rummages through trash cans discovered Hunter Biden’s gun and handed it over to law enforcement.

Prosecutors on Tuesday told the court that Hunter Biden bought the firearm while he was smoking crack every 15 minutes.

On Thursday Hallie Biden told the court that Hunter smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks.

NBC News reported:

Hallie Biden said she discovered some crack and had to “google it” because, she said, “I didn’t know what it was.” When she confronted Hunter about the drugs, he admitted he was using. Hunter would smoke crack “occasionally” in Hallie Biden’s presence, she testified, saying that in between crack use, he continued to work and see family. She also witnessed Hunter smoke crack in his D.C. apartment and in a house they rented in Annapolis, Maryland, from the fall of 2017 through July 2018. At times, Hallie Biden would accompany Hunter Biden to drug deals, she said. Hunter Biden’s demeanor would change when he smoked crack, she said. He would become “agitated, high strung,” she said, “but other times functioning as well.” The amount of crack Hunter possessed at any given time ranged from a piece smaller than a marble to multiple rocks the size of ping pong balls, she said.

Hunter Biden previously disclosed that he smoked parmesan cheese, mistaking it for crack.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that remotely resembled crack cocaine — I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know, Tracy,” Hunter said.

“I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka throughout that entire time,” he said.

