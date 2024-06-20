Greg Gutfeld Rips Liberal Media for Pushing White House Spin on Biden ‘Cheap Fakes’ (VIDEO)

The liberal media is bending over backwards to defend Joe Biden, pushing the ridiculous White House spin about ‘cheap fake’ videos that make Biden look old and feeble.

Suddenly, the media is concerned about context and the danger of hoaxes.

Today on The Five of FOX News, Greg Gutfeld tore into the media, reminding people of all of the anti-Trump hoaxes the media has pushed in recent years. Where was their concern then?

The Daily Wire has details:

Greg Gutfeld Takes Apart Legacy Media For Gobbling Up ‘Cheap Fakes’ Spin Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went after legacy media for eagerly gobbling up the White House’s latest narrative — namely that a recent series of unflattering videos of President Joe Biden were “cheap fakes,” deceptively edited to make Biden appear more confused and more frail than he actually is. On Fox News’ “The Five,” Gutfeld pointed out the fact that many of the same media outlets had also reported almost any story that reflected poorly on former President Donald Trump, even if it was clearly edited or without relevant context. “Where were these anti-hoaxers when there was the ‘fine people hoax,’ the ‘drinking bleach hoax,’ the ‘koi pond hoax,’ the ‘migrant kids in cages hoax,’ the ‘border patrol whipping migrants hoax,’ the ‘lab leak is a conspiracy theory hoax,’ the ‘Russian collusion hoax,’ the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill hoax’ … did I leave any — the ‘Pee Tape hoax,” Gutfeld said, nearly running himself out of breath as he tried to list them all. “Where were they?”

Watch the video below:

WATCH: Fox’s @GregGutfeld calls out liberal media over claims from White House that Biden videos are ‘cheap fakes’: "Where were these anti-hoaxers in the ‘fine people hoax’, the ‘drinking bleach hoax’, the ‘koi pond hoax’, the ‘migrant kids in cages hoax’, the ‘border patrol… pic.twitter.com/LmnygWM4kW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 18, 2024

Greg is right about all of this. The media lies constantly about Trump. Now they want ‘context’ for Biden. Sorry, it doesn’t work that way.