Governor of Nevada Says Joe Biden is Likely to Lose the State, Mainly Due to Inflation

Nevada’s Republican Governor Joe Lombardo says that inflation is going to lead to Joe Biden losing the state in November.

If Trump wins Nevada, it would be a historic victory. Republicans haven’t won a presidential election there since George W. Bush in 2004.

Governor Lombardo claims people in his state are experiencing real economic hardship and that Biden just doesn’t get it.

FOX News reports:

Nevada governor tells Biden he’s in danger of losing critical state over high prices: ‘Just doesn’t get it’ Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo argued that President Biden’s “failure to rein in national inflation” could cost him the election as voters in his state find the current economy “unsustainable.” “Since Mr. Biden took office, prices have risen 19 percent, a major factor in real average weekly earnings dropping 4 percent. This type of economic turmoil is simply unsustainable for Nevada families,” the Republican wrote in a New York Times guest essay. “If recent polling on Democratic candidates in Nevada is any indication, and I think it is, Mr. Biden has a big problem to overcome, because after three and a half years, Nevadans are losing confidence in him to do something meaningful about inflation and housing and are left with the feeling that he just doesn’t get it,” he added… Nevadans have been paying an extra $1,199 per month to purchase the same goods and services as they did in January 2021 because of inflation, according to a U.S. Joint Economic Committee estimate that Lombardo cited.

One thing that could give Trump a huge advantage in Nevada is his idea to eliminate the tax on tips. There are tons of people in Nevada who work in the service industry and this would be extremely popular with them.

BREAKING: Trump's plan to eliminate taxes on tips for restaurant and hospitality workers will influence over 12 MILLION Americans, the majority of which are in larger cities I predict a few more million voters are switching to Trump because of this one statement GENIUS pic.twitter.com/YJlDwmZqFr — George (@BehizyTweets) June 9, 2024

Trump is offering solutions and proposals while all Biden does is sow fear.