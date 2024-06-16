GOING VIRAL: Diners Across the Country Are Joining a New Trend — Writing ‘Vote Trump, No Taxes On Tips!’ on Server Checks

Diners across America are writing a powerful message on their server checks: “Vote Trump, No Taxes On Tips!”

This grassroots trend began after President Donald Trump, at a high-energy rally in Las Vegas last week, promised to abolish taxes on tips for restaurant and hospitality workers once he returns to the Oval Office.

“This is the first time I’ve said this,” Trump announced, “and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. When I get back into office, we are going to eliminate taxes on tips. We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office.”

“So those people that have jobs in restaurants, whatever the job may be, a tipping job, we’re not going after for taxes anymore. This will be ended,” he added.

On Friday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY.) took to social media in support of the President’s proposal. “This week Trump suggested we shouldn’t tax tips. He’s right. Next week I’ll be re-introducing Ron Paul’s original Tax Free Tips Act to eliminate taxes on tips!”

This week Trump suggested we shouldn’t tax tips. He’s right. Next week I’ll be re-introducing @RonPaul’s original Tax Free Tips Act to eliminate taxes on tips! pic.twitter.com/36sh7wW36t — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 14, 2024

Following this announcement, diners started a grassroots movement to show their support by writing “Vote Trump, No Taxes On Tips!” on their checks. The trend has quickly gained momentum and spread across the country.

Some servers have reported that multiple diners have joined in this trend in a single day. Even more surprising, some servers—who are directly affected by these taxes—have expressed that they will vote for Trump due to this proposal.

Next time you go to a restaurant write this on your bill https://t.co/pMzN6HZufw — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 15, 2024

Tell your server to Vote Trump for NO TAX on TIPS pic.twitter.com/bVuRVO5nZY — ALX (@alx) June 15, 2024

WOW! A friend of mine left this note to a bartender at a bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, “Vote Trump, He won’t tax tips,” she told him that he was the 100th person this week to leave a note like that and she’ll be voting for Trump IT’S WORKING, WE’RE WINNING @UnwokeThoughts pic.twitter.com/wLdrR9LIiz — George (@BehizyTweets) June 15, 2024

For the rest of the year, let every server know to Vote Trump for NO TAX on TIPS. This trend is absolutely fucking great. pic.twitter.com/EdsSsXW5fw — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) June 16, 2024

I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!! Write it on every receipt you sign! pic.twitter.com/BygpUWAunR — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) June 15, 2024

Freaking brilliant. A new trend is starting in America. You may not like the guy but you need to live. You need money. Imma start writing this on my receipts. Will you? pic.twitter.com/BLA9SUcnON — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 15, 2024

BREAKING: Kid Rock just posted this on his account. “A vote for Trump is a vote for no tax on tips!!” pic.twitter.com/yhRpymF1Cy — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 15, 2024

I’ve seen this trend and I think we all should do it in swing states. My waiter got a $100 tip tonight so he can realize that Trump is proposing NO TAX ON TIPS! He won’t be forgetting that tip when it comes time to vote.#NoTaxOnTipsChallenge pic.twitter.com/9RdcNjERpm — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 15, 2024

Join the bandwagon and help Trump get elected this November. Let your server know where you stand—write “Vote Trump, No Taxes On Tips!” on your next check.