GIRL POWER: WNBA Brass Finds Out They’re Losing $50 Million this Year and Caitlin Clark Accounts for 1/3 of Their Attendance Numbers – On Same Week They Tell Caitlin Clark Fans to KISS OFF

GIRL POWER!

The WNBA brass found out this week they will lose another $50 million this year.

This is despite record crowds at their games and record TV viewership this year.

The WNBA, which just tipped off its 28th season on May 14th, finished May with its highest attended opening month in 26 years and its most-watched start of season across each network ever: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ION and NBA TV. And across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS, WNBA games are averaging 1.32 million viewers, nearly tripling last season’s average (462,000 viewers).

The WNBA also found out that Caitlin Clark is responsible for a solid 33.5% of WNBA attendance at their games.

And Caitlin Clark has caused attendance figures to jump 87% when she plays in town.

NUMBERS for you. Caitlin Clark and Fever are responsible for 33.5% of total WNBA attendance this season so far. Cameron Brink (Sparks) has been a slightly better attraction on the road than Angel Reese (Sky) Only Aces didn’t have CC effect.https://t.co/D1pgU7BjLL pic.twitter.com/H3GGyHAwPQ — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 12, 2024

Caitlin Clark is responsible for 10 of the top 10 attended games this year.

The top 9 most attended games in the WNBA this year. Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/8awvS6IEN8 — Padres…Mucho Stress (@friar_stan) June 6, 2024

20,000 fans came out to see Caitlin Clark play in Washington DC on Friday – more fans than were at the NBA playoff game on Friday night!

The numbers are in… Friday’s game at @CapitalOneArena was: The highest attendance (20,333) for a regular season @WNBA game since 1999

The most fans at any WNBA game since the 2007 Finals

The 7th highest attended WNBA game in history pic.twitter.com/8o5k1jbKRM — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 9, 2024

This also happens to be the same week WNBA brass told Caitlin Clark fans to kiss off and go away.

WNBA brass to Caitlin Clark fans: ‘We don’t need you. We don’t even want you.”

Over the weekend, the it was announced that women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark would not be included on the US Women’s Basketball team in the 2024 Olympics.

The greatest collegiate player in history, who broke nearly every men’s and women’s basketball scoring and assist records while at the University of Iowa, will not be on the team.

Pot-smoking Russian felon Brittney Griner, who had only played in one game at the time of selection and scored 11 points this year, will be on the team!

Diana Taurasi, who has played on six Olympic teams, made the 2024 squad at age 41. She’s needed.

But not the greatest female basketball sensation of all time, Caitlin Clark.

No player on the Olympic team has scored more 3-pointers this year in the WNBA than Caitlin Clark.

And only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Clark this WNBA Season.

They were not apologetic at all.

