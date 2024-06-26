Georgia Supreme Court Removes Atlanta Judge Christina Peterson Following Assault on Police Officer — The Final Blow in a Long Battle Against Judicial Misconduct Allegations Since She was Elected

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson has been removed from her position following an incident where she was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer outside a Buckhead nightclub.

This incident served as the final straw in a series of 30 ethics charges brought against her by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC).

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Christina Peterson had been charged with simple battery against a police officer and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats of violence.

The incident took place at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

According to the news release from the City of Atlanta Police Department:

On June 20th, 2024, at approximately 3:18 a.m., an Atlanta Police officer working an approved extra job at 3179 Peachtree Rd. NE, overheard a commotion nearby and went to investigate. During this time, he noticed security at the location escorting a female out of the venue. While assisting security and attempting to de-escalate the situation, an unidentified female, later identified as 38-year-old Christina Peterson rushed toward the commotion and immediately started screaming at the security guard and the officer. Ms. Peterson then forcibly pushed the officer in the chest and kept swiping his hands away as he attempted to assist the female being escorted out. Ms. Peterson pushed the officer in the chest again and that is when she was subsequently placed into custody. The arresting officer attempted several times to obtain the female suspect’s identifying information for processing purposes, however, she refused to cooperate. This caused a delay in the officer transporting her to jail. Upon further investigation, officers were able to later confirm her identity. The officer was able to provide a Fulton County judge with probable cause, and secured arrest warrants for Ms. Peterson for Simple Battery Against a Police Officer and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer. Ms. Peterson was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing and taken into their custody without incident.

On Saturday, the City of Atlanta Police Department released the body cam footage of Christina Peterson assaulting a police officer.

The two-hour video footage reveals Peterson refusing to provide her name to the officer, while consistently displaying loud and belligerent behavior throughout the incident.

Watch the edited video below:

Elected to the bench in an uncontested November 2020 election, 38-year-old Peterson has been battling judicial misconduct allegations since she assumed office.

These included multiple violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct (CJC) demonstrating a pattern of misconduct throughout her term. The Supreme Court’s decision to remove Peterson came after a thorough review, where it found clear and convincing evidence supporting 28 out of 30 misconduct allegations.

“Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson has been charged with a number of violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct (CJC), including a number of violations that the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) says exhibited a pattern of judicial misconduct while in office,” the court said in a ruling issued Tuesday morning, the Atlanta News First reported. “The JQC Hearing Panel found that Judge Peterson violated multiple rules in the CJC and that 2 those violations warrant her removal from the bench.

“We agree that removal is warranted here … Accordingly, it is ordered that Judge Christina Peterson of the Douglas County Probate Court be removed from office, effective upon the date of this opinion. As a result, Judge Peterson ‘shall not be eligible to be elected or appointed to any judicial office in this state until seven years have elapsed’ from the date of this opinion.”

Read the ruling below: