GANDALF HAS FALLEN: 85 Year-Old Lord of the Rings Star Ian McKellen Falls From Stage During Fight Scene Just Weeks after Bashing Trump

In The Lord of the Rings, when Gandalf the Wizard falls in the Moriah dark pit during his battle with the Ancient Balrog Demon, it takes him months to reappear in the story, and in his mind, ages flew by as he transformed from the Grey Wizard into his reincarnation as Gandalf the White.

As for celebrated actor Sir Ian McKellen, it has arisen that he was rushed to hospital after falling off stage during a fight scene at the Noël Coward theatre in London.

A fight scene? Yes! Elderly Sir Ian was circling a battle scene involving two other characters in Shakespeare’s Henry IV adaptation, when he fell from the front of the stage.

Express reported:

“The Lord of the Rings star, 85, had been acting in a performance of Player Kings, which allows audiences to see William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts one and two back to back. Sir Ian lost his footing and fell during the performance and that the star subsequently required medical attention.”

While looking increasingly frail, Sir Ian is playing John Shakespeare’s Falstaff in the very well-received west-end production at the Noel Coward Theatre.

He was involved in a fight scene when he lost his footing and fell from the stage during Monday evening’s performance.

When the house lights came up, the star could be heard ‘crying out in pain’ as staff rushed to help him. The evening show was cancelled and the audience was evacuated from the theatre.

“Thankfully, tonight it was confirmed Sir Ian is expected to make a swift recovery and was said to be ‘in good spirits’.

A theatre spokesperson said: ‘Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits’.”

It may surprise us to know that Tuesday’s performance was obviously cancelled – but Sir Ian is expected to come back to work on Wednesday.

That’s how real-life heroes are – he may be 85 years old, but his ‘flame of Anor’ is still burning bright.

