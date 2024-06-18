GANDALF HAS FALLEN: 85 Year-Old Lord of the Rings Star Ian McKellen Falls From Stage During Fight Scene Just Weeks after Bashing Trump

by

In The Lord of the Rings, when Gandalf the Wizard falls in the Moriah dark pit during his battle with the Ancient Balrog Demon, it takes him months to reappear in the story, and in his mind, ages flew by as he transformed from the Grey Wizard into his reincarnation as Gandalf the White.

As for celebrated actor Sir Ian McKellen, it has arisen that he was rushed to hospital after falling off stage during a fight scene at the Noël Coward theatre in London.

A fight scene? Yes! Elderly Sir Ian was circling a battle scene involving two other characters in Shakespeare’s Henry IV adaptation, when he fell from the front of the stage.

Express reported:

“The Lord of the Rings star, 85, had been acting in a performance of Player Kings, which allows audiences to see William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts one and two back to back. Sir Ian lost his footing and fell during the performance and that the star subsequently required medical attention.”

Sir Ian plays Falstaff in the well-received adaptation of Shakespear’s Henry IV.

While looking increasingly frail, Sir Ian is playing John Shakespeare’s Falstaff in the very well-received west-end production at the Noel Coward Theatre.

He was involved in a fight scene when he lost his footing and fell from the stage during Monday evening’s performance.

When the house lights came up, the star could be heard ‘crying out in pain’ as staff rushed to help him. The evening show was cancelled and the audience was evacuated from the theatre.

Gandalf was away for months after his fall, but Sir Ian is to be back on Wednesday!

“Thankfully, tonight it was confirmed Sir Ian is expected to make a swift recovery and was said to be ‘in good spirits’.

A theatre spokesperson said: ‘Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits’.”

It may surprise us to know that Tuesday’s performance was obviously cancelled – but Sir Ian is expected to come back to work on Wednesday.

That’s how real-life heroes are – he may be 85 years old, but his ‘flame of Anor’ is still burning bright.

Read more:

Legendary ‘Lord of the Rings’ Actor Takes Bizarre Shot at Donald Trump

Photo of author
Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.