Furious Pelosi Rants on MSNBC, Dismisses Explosive New Video Admitting She’s Responsible for Lack of National Guard on J6!

In a recent MSNBC interview, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dismissed the explosive new video that revealed her admitting she refused to secure the Capitol on January 6th.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that, as Pelosi fled the Capitol amid the chaos, she grilled her top staffer regarding the situation.

“We have a responsibility Terry. We did not have any accountability on what was going on there, and we shoud have,” Pelosi said.

“You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call … the National Guard?’” Pelosi incredulously asked her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, while being escorted to Fort McNair. “Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

WATCH:

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

During her appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi was quick to brand the video as “revisionist history,” insisting that the real blame lies with former President Trump and his supporters.

“Well, because the fact is that the President of the United States, the former President and his tories, do not want to face the facts. They’re trying to do revisionist history on January 6th,” Pelosi said. “They know what happened that day. They know how serious it is and was and continues to have an impact on our country.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi just went on MSNBC calling the video of her admitting SHE refused to secure the Capitol on January 6th “revisionist history.” Nancy Pelosi hates you and thinks you are stupid. WOW! pic.twitter.com/KeMOa2LRM9 — Alan Jacoby (@AlanJacobyJr) June 10, 2024

President Trump did not incite an insurrection, but rather called for peaceful protests. He also offered National Guard assistance multiple times prior to January 6th, but these offers were declined by Pelosi and other congressional leaders.

As reported back in 2021, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell refused National Guard support before the announced protests on January 6th.

This was well documented and explains why Democrats closed their bogus impeachment case against President Trump rather than allow the light of truth to shine down on the American public who would learn that it was Nancy Pelosi who failed to secure the US Capitol in January.

In a WaPo interview with the Washington DC police chief, Steve Sund, The National Pulse reports the outgoing police chief “believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.”

DC Police Chief Sund Stated:

“Two days before Congress was set to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was growing increasingly worried about the size of the pro-Trump crowds expected to stream into Washington in protest. To be on the safe side, Sund asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup. But, Sund said Sunday, they turned him down.”

John Falcicchio, chief of staff for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser admitted: “Literally, this guy is on the phone, I mean, crying out for help. It’s burned in my memories.”

This is just the latest example of the Democrats lying and blaming their failures on Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller reported on Pelosi’s failings prior to the January 6th storming of the US Capitol.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Former Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving recalled to House Admin how previous discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her office factored in to his “blender of decision making,” according to three sources with direct knowledge of Irving’s talk with House Admin. Trending: Elon Musk Drops a Truth Bomb on the Leftwing Extinctionist Movement Pelosi’s office had previously impressed upon Irving that the National Guard was to remain off Capitol Grounds, Irving allegedly told House Admin. The discussions, which centered around “optics,” allegedly occurred in the months prior to the Jan. 6 riot, during a time when deployment of federal resources for civil unrest was unpopular with Democrats and many members of Congress. The three sources who confirmed the discussion to the Daily Caller did so under the condition of anonymity, citing the fear of putting a chill on further witnesses to how the security situation unfolded Jan. 6.

