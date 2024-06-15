Florida Man Fatally Shot by Police While Holding Roommate’s Dismembered Torso

Willy Lumaine, 33, was holding a knife and climbing out a window while holding the body part.

The Fort Myers Police Department said in a statement about the shooting:

On June 9, 2024, at approximately 11:32 pm, the Fort Myers Police Department responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Waltman Street in reference to a female and (2) small children hiding in a carport.

When Officers arrived, they spoke to the female who alleged her husband, Willy Lumaine (1/19/91) was actively killing their roommate at 2948 Grand Avenue.

When Officers arrived at the front of the residence, they observed an open door and a blood trail. Due to the blood trail, Officers established a perimeter around the residence and began giving verbal commands in an attempt to locate the husband and any possible victims.

An adult male, later identified as (LUMAINE) the female’s husband, approached a rear window and began to smash it out with a large knife. As Officers were giving verbal commands for the male to drop the knife, he climbed out of the window holding the knife in one hand and what appeared to be a dismembered body part in the other. The male completely exited the window toward the Officers, refusing their commands to drop the knife, the Officers fired their duty weapons striking the male, incapacitating him. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the male who was later pronounced deceased by EMS personnel on scene.