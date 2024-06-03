Federal Judge Officially SHUTS DOWN Coordinated Complaints Against Judge Cannon

The Chief Judge for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals officially shut down coordinated complaints against Judge Aileen Cannon.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner previously called on his X followers to file judicial misconduct complaints against Judge Cannon with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 11th Circuit finally flagged the orchestrated campaign against Judge Cannon.

Dear @glennkirschner2: How does your call for your Twitter followers to file judicial-misconduct complaints *not* violate the federal rules?https://t.co/eP0l9owwoX https://t.co/X8ICVY6isu pic.twitter.com/pftCHXkz7c — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) May 13, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing Jack Smith’s classified documents case against President Trump.

Leftists are losing their minds because they don’t have control over Cannon’s courtroom. Cannon is a Trump appointee and she isn’t allowing Jack Smith to railroad Trump and his attorneys.

Cannon has been accused of ‘stalling’ the sham classified documents case against Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Espionage cases take years to prosecute, but Jack Smith is trying to get Trump convicted before the 2024 election.

Cannon last month indefinitely postponed the classified documents case after Jack Smith admitted to tampering with evidence.

Judge Cannon is not stalling the case and Chief Judge William Pryor shot down the coordinated complaints against Judge Cannon.

Fox News reported: