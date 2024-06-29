FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh Accused of Trying to Silence Trump Supporters With Rules Surrounding Firefighters “Political Expression”

The FDNY recently sent a reminder to firefighters and medics to limit “political expression” on the job. Some claim the move is an effort by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to silence supporters of President Donald Trump.

According internal order reviewed by The New York Post, “The department reminds all members during this time of heightened political debate, particularly in the lead up to the November 2024 elections, to be mindful of engaging in conduct that creates division within our workplace. The workplace is generally not the appropriate place for political expression.”

The Post reports:

The order did not define “political expression,” and FDNY officials refused to describe the policy’s parameters. ****** “Once again, we’re seeing blatant overreach by the FDNY – overreach that is no doubt meant to silence supporters of the Republican party,” fumed City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens), who chairs the fire and emergency management committee. “We saw it with the Tish James fiasco back in March, and now, two days before the presidential debate, we saw it again. This city has a serious problem – we are letting violent [anti-Israel] protests slide while cracking down on free speech.”

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that members of the FDNY, fed-up with Trump-hating fascist attorney general Letitia James, booed the AG during a promotion ceremony.

After honoring FDNY Commissioner Kavanagh, James’s speech was effectively drowned out by LOUD pro-Trump chants in the crowd. She struggles a bit to find her words amidst the commotion.

Letitia James couldn’t handle the pro Trump Trump Trump chants at a FDNY promotion ceremony. Good ! she’s corrupt to the core. Make America Great Again pic.twitter.com/FB42bGGnC2 — CoolBlue (@BackThebluecool) March 7, 2024

In response to the incident, Kavanagh initiated a “hunt” for those responsible for the outburst.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges emailed the department’s leadership, stating that the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) would investigate the matter.

He urged those involved to come forward voluntarily, implying that consequences would be less severe for those who did not wait to be “hunted down.”

“BITS is investigating this so they will figure out who the members are. I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the Commissioner It will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down,” the email reads.

In March, Ladder Co. 11 in the East Village was told to remove its “red line” American flag after a neighborhood resident complained it was “fascist” and a local politician questioned whether it was a “politically charged symbol.”

Ladder Co. 11 lost six brothers killed on 9/11, and the flag is to remember and honor the fallen.

After intense public backlash, Kavanagh and Hodgens reversed the decision.