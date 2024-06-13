Far-Left Southern Poverty Law Center Lays Off 25 Percent of Employees – Union Claims Group Is Hoarding Donations

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a far-left activist group that spreads lies and conspiracy theories about conservatives and anti-establishment figures, has confirmed that is laying off 25 percent of its workforce.

The SPLC claim the layoffs are part of an “organizational restructuring” and were a “difficult but necessary decision to focus and align our work with our programmatic priorities and goals.”

“Our mission at the SPLC is clear: to serve as a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond. In partnership with communities, we are working tirelessly to dismantle white supremacy and advance the human rights of all people — especially Black and Brown communities,” the organization added.

The SPLC Union issued a furious statement shortly after the job cuts were announced, pointing out that the organization has over $1 billion in financial reserves and accusing it of hoarding donations.

“Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center — an organization with nearly a billion dollars in reserves, given an F rating by CharityWatch for ‘hoarding’ donations — gutted its staff by a quarter,” the SPLC Union said in the statement.

“SPLC’s decision has a catastrophic impact on the organization’s work in support of immigrants seeking justice and its mission to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance human rights through support of educators,” they continued.

Over the years, it has received considerable donations from various left-wing philanthropists including George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and high-profile celebrities such as George Clooney.

The SPLC describes itself as a catalyst for “racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people.”

In reality, the group is a far-left activist front with close links to the Democratic Party and the Biden administration. It specializes in smearing conservative organizations as “hate groups,” including Moms for Liberty, the Family Research Council, the Center for Security Policy, ACT for America, the Alliance Defending Freedom, Gays Against Groomers and many others.