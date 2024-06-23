Family of 12-Year-Old Texas Girl Murdered by Venezuelan Immigrants Receives Massive Support from Americans, Surpasses GoFundME Goal in Matter of Hours

The family of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray has received tremendous support from the community following the brutal murder of the young girl as a GoFundMe campaign received nearly $45,000 in a matter of hours.

This far surpassed the original goal of $35,000.

Meanwhile, the White House released two nearly identical statements on the savage murders of Rachel Morin, a mother of five in Maryland, and Nungaray by illegal aliens, with only minor changes to each.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, two Venezuelan illegal immigrants, 21 and 26, have been arrested for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas after reportedly abducting her, strangling her, and dumping her body in a bayou. Houston authorities are reportedly still investigating whether Nungary was sexually assaulted before her death.

This is just the latest in the wave of violent crime by Biden’s illegal aliens against American women and children.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an Ecuadorian illegal alien was also taken into custody last week in NYC after raping a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight wielding a “machete-style” knife.

The attacker grabbed the child and her male friend, who were walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows, forced them into a secluded area at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace, and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

Both suspects reportedly were stopped at the border in El Paso, Texas in March and May but released into the United States with court dates and GPS monitors.

In light of the Biden Regime's failure to secure the border and to properly recognize the victims of the border catastrophe, Americans have stepped up for the family of Jocelyn Nungaray.

