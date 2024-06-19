Fake News CBS ROASTED For Deleting Video of Joe Biden Wandering Off at G7, Lecturing Public on “Cheap Fakes”

This is beyond pathetic.

Fake News CBS got right in line and deleted a video of Joe Biden wandering off at the G7 Summit during a skydiving demonstration and reposting it with a ‘proper label.’

The Biden Camp and their stenographers in the media are in full-blown panic mode after a video of Biden wandering away from the G7 group went viral.

The Democrat-media complex is going into full damage control to protect Joe Biden.

The left-wing media claimed conservative media sites shared a viral clip of Biden without context.

The White House immediately came out and absurdly called the video of Biden meandering at G7 a “cheap fake” – this new label is a play on “deepfake” – a term to describe AI-generated content.

The longer video clip of doddering Joe is even more horrifying.

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7. I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

The stenographers at CBS lectured the public: Don’t believe your lying eyes!

“Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of “deepfakes.” So, what are “cheap fakes”?” fake news CBS said.

CBS dragged out their “executive editor” to sound the alarm on “cheap fake” videos of Joe Biden that are making the rounds on social media.

Cheap fake = videos of Joe Biden that prove he is suffering cognitive decline.

WATCH:

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"? CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/VgJwBEVc20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

CBS actually deleted a posted on X because it “included the wrong version” of the video of Biden wandering off at G7.

An earlier post was removed as it included the wrong version of a video. This version has been updated to include the correct clip and label on the edited video. — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

CBS News got roasted for carrying the water for the Biden Regime.

If you listen closely, you can actually hear the tears of Fake News journos flooding from the CBS newsroom. https://t.co/XUKBkkyp1o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2024

Why delete your orginal post then blur a video and alter it to counter your contention the original was altered ? Is there anyone over 25 working over there ? — Jason (@jray129) June 19, 2024

The home of fake news now tells people to not believe what they're seeing. Solid gameplan. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 19, 2024

You are lying. He’s senile. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 19, 2024

THEY’RE STILL DOING the CHEAP FAKE NONSENSE! Lmao @CBSNews TAKING ORDERS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE! https://t.co/8LUKCNigjV — KK Berd (@keny_berd) June 19, 2024

As much as you hate the media, it’s not enough.