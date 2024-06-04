EXCLUSIVE: Yet More Evidence Kevin McCarthy’s Anti-Gaetz Candidate Supports Leftist Policies

RINO Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is supporting Aaron Dimmock in a primary challenge against Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Dimmock has a troubling past.

The Daily Caller has previously reported how Dimmock supported the “Black Lives Matter” movement and worked as a DEI instructor in Missouri.

Now, The Gateway Pundit can exclusively reveal that Dimmock moderated a 2022 panel for Missouri state employees on “reducing bias in your workplace.”

In a statement to the Gateway Pundit, Rep. Gaetz said, “Aaron Dimmock is insulting the intelligence of Florida voters by running as a Republican just shortly after working as a liberal DEI instructor in Missouri.”

Dimmock still works in the DEI industry as an employee of “Radical Candor,” which promotes “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

