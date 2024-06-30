EXCLUSIVE- Border Signs in Chinese Direct Illegal Crossers from China Where To Go In CA

Guest post by Jeffery Rainforth

Greetings, everyone. This will be quick, as I’m about to head out to film again.

I found signs in Chinese in a remote, difficult-to-traverse area on the border in the mountains near Jacumba, CA.

The signs direct Chinese illegal aliens where to go for “asylum.”

An NGO is using Chinese-Americans on the border to assist those crossing illegally.

Chinese illegals are given flyers in Chinese that tell them where to go to get picked up for “asylum.”

Border agents told me Chinese illegals try to avoid being picked up by them and arrange transportation from the border to the U.S. interior so they are undetected.

Are the NGOs working with the Chinese government? Cartels & human trafficking groups? This is a mini-documentary I put together with what I’ve found here.

Before you watch the video, it’s getting insanely hot in the desert here, and I’ve had to get some hotel rooms to escape the heat and work on videos. I usually camp where the illegals are crossing. I’d like to offset my costs a bit. If you’re able, here are ways to contribute if you think this information is important: On GiveSendGo On CashApp On Venmo On PayPal

Monthly on the Stripe App: $5 per month $10 per month $20 per month

HERE’S THE VIDEO! PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!



I’m getting pretty burned on the border, even when using sunblock. I may have to fully cover up.

Below is a story on Chinese illegals I wrote when I first arrived in Jacumba about 2 weeks ago:

I arrived on the border in Jacumba, California, on Monday. Within about 16 hours, I had encountered about 5 large groups of illegal aliens.

Like Lukeville, AZ, where I spent 7 weeks camped out, this place has some unique law breakers. In Lukeville, about half of the illegals were from Africa.

In Jacumba, what I’m seeing is that a large number of the illegals are from China.

It was around 8 am on Tuesday when I saw a group of only Chinese illegals. Many times, they are mixed in with other ethnic groups.

WATCH:



Chinese illegal aliens in Jacumba, CA, Tuesday.

I’m camped out in Jacumba, sleeping in my Jeep for a few weeks, reporting on everything going on in the area. Today I climbed a mountain with JLR Investigates and saw several human smuggling trails and NGO camps where illegals stay.

In Jacumba on Wednesday.

I try to pay for all my border tours, but they are expensive, and I don’t even stay in hotels; I camp out. You can help offset costs by getting a paid subscription to my ad-free Substack.

WANT TO HELP WITH MY BORDER TOURS? MY FACEBOOK PAGES ARE MONETIZED AND PAY THE BEST OF ALL SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS. LIKE MY PAGES AND SHARE MY BORDER POSTS. THE MORE PEOPLE WHO SEE MY POSTS, THE MORE MONEY I MAKE TO FUND MY BORDER WORK. FOLLOW ME HERE, AND ON MY SECOND PAGE HERE.