Eric Trump Discusses Ongoing Democrat Lawfare Against President Trump and What to Expect at This Week’s Debate (VIDEO)

Eric Trump was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning to discuss President Trump, the Republican National Convention, and the upcoming sentencing in the New York sham trial.

“What are you expecting from this sentencing?” Bartiromo asked.

“Out of all the dates the judge could have put this they have to put it you know the day before you know, maybe the biggest day outside of election day,” Eric Trump said.

“The American people see through all of this,” Eric Trump continued.

“I think that’s why my father has done so incredibly well, and I think that is why some of these inner cities are embracing him to the extent that they are,” Eric Trump contined.

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Trump Organization Executive Vice President @EricTrump spoke about his father set to be sentenced in NY, for 4 days before the RNC Convention. ➡️@foxnews pic.twitter.com/ohFp0NkbYx — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) June 23, 2024

One of the topics also discussed was the upcoming Presidential debate on June 27th.

“So how is President Trump preparing for this upcoming CNN Presidential debate?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well obviously he takes it very seriously, but he’s doing what he does. He’s going all over the place campaigning,” Eric Trump said.

“This is still CNN right. This is Jake Tapper. Jake Tapper has compared my father to Hitler before. Right, I mean, Jake Tapper is the guy who would yell at his control room say ‘turn this man off, I don’t want to hear what he has to say’ when my father is giving press conferences,” Eric Trump continued.

“He’s not just gonna be debating Joe Biden, he’s gonna be debating CNN,” Eric Trump continued.

While President Trump is tirelessly campaigning and dealing with an unjust and corrupt Justice Department, crooked Joe Biden is hiding away at Camp David to “prepare” for the upcoming Presidential Debate.

