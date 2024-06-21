EPIC: President Trump Trolls White House “Cheap Fake” Narrative With Hilarious Meme

President Trump, in a Thursday Instagram post, trolled the Biden Regime’s propaganda arm for claiming that authentic videos of Biden breaking down mentally in public were nefariously edited or AI-created “cheap fakes” to make him look bad.

The controversy centers around viral video clips, one showing Biden being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser.

Additionally, Joe Biden had a disastrous trip to the G7 Summit in Europe last week, where he wandered off confusedly during parachuting displays with world leaders and head-bumped Pope Francis.

Trump’s meme defines a “cheap fake” as “any unedited video of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline that the Biden administration does not want the public to see”:

Via @realdonaldtrump on Instagram:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during a press conference, DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating videos of Biden being pulled off the stage by his handler-in-chief, Barack Obama. She described the unedited clips as “a cheap fake video done in bad faith.”

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden on Sunday in comments that attacked the New York Post and other conservative websites for their reporting on the incident.

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing,” he wrote.

“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low.”

Fresh off of numerous embarrassing videos of Biden circulating and going viral, Biden will be hiding and doped up until next week’s presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier.

President Trump has called for Biden to take a drug test before the debate. However, the White House has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance.