EPIC! Marjorie Taylor Greene SNAPS! – Goes Off on George Floyd Worshipping Democrats – Calls for Fauci to Be Tried for Mass Murder and Crimes Against Humanity (VIDEO)

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic called in Dr. Tony Fauci to testify on Monday, June 3, 2024, on his many lies and murderous policies that resulted in millions of deaths, thousands of bankrupties, abused and neglected children, and dangerous vaccines that continue to kill Americans by the day.

During the hearing Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped apart Fauci on his malevolent lies, this time on the NIH making a killing from Big Pharma and his hypocrisy on mandates. She even held up a photo of him not wearing a mask during the pandemic and demanded he go to prison.

Following the hearing MTG had this to say about the godless Democrats and their total lack of honesty.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Everything I said is correct. It’s how the American people feel. It’s what we know to be a fact. It’s all the evidence has been proven true. We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump, worshiping as a convicted felon… Well, yes, so is George Floyd. You all, too, the media worships George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots burning down the f*cking country over George Floyd, and Raskin is in there saying, We worship him? Excuse me, let me correct you, and this is really important. I don’t worship Trump. I worship God. God, and Jesus is my savior. I don’t worship President Trump. I’m really sick and tired of the bullsh*t annex I have to deal with constantly from the Democrats. So that’s what we just went through in there. And then they’re sitting there, they can attack my character all day long. What’s his face in there? Whoever was talking last was calling me insane. But yet we can’t say, Oh, they’re attacking my character. Oh, no. It’s nonstop BS and annex. You want to know why? The Democrats don’t have anything. They’re responsible for the lockdowns, forced vaccinations, kids being forced to stay home, people committing suicide, and all the horrors that this country lived through during COVID. Fauci belongs in prison. He should be tried for mass murder, and he should be tried for crimes against humanity. That’s how I feel after that hearing. That’s how the American people feel. Excuse me.

Right on! That monster Fauci needs to face justice.