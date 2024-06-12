Elon Musk Rolls Out Another Cool X Feature to Protect Free Speech and Promote User Privacy

Business mogul Elon Musk has confirmed that the X platform will hide “likes” from public view to protect user privacy and protect free speech.

According to The Verge, the change will be rolled out from Tuesday:

X is rolling out private likes as soon as today, according to a source at the company. That means what users like on the platform will be hidden by default, which is already an option for X’s Premium subscribers. … A few weeks ago, X’s director of engineering, Haofei Wang, said the upcoming change is meant to protect users’ public image — because “many people feel discouraged” to like “edgy” content. The Likes tab on user profiles will be gone. Users will still be able to see who liked their posts and the like count for all posts, but they will not see the people who liked someone else’s post, according to X senior software engineer Enrique Barragan. (He also hinted at the launch today in a post.)