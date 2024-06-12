Elderly California Homeowner Guns Down Robber Trying to Break into His Home – Police Respond by Arresting Homeowner on Suspicion of Murder (VIDEO)

An elderly homeowner in Oakland has been arrested after gunning down a low-life robber but may now pay the price for standing his ground.

KTVU reported Wednesday that a 77-year-old homeowner was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains behind bars as of Tuesday.

The fatal shooting unfolded Monday night just before 6 P.M. KTVU revealed two men and a woman drove up to the man’s East Oakland home in a stolen Infiniti Q40.

According to the outlet, an eyewitness told Oakland police that the three crooks strolled onto the property, and one of the men was carrying a crowbar. The witness said he then heard a gunshot go off.

Court documents reviewed by KTVU show that when police arrived at the scene, they found the old man pointing a stolen Colt Python revolver at the female suspect. It is not conclusively clear whether the gun belongs to the homeowner.

That female burglar told police the homeowner had shot her partner-in-crime. Oakland firefighters and paramedics then tried to save the suspect but to no avail.

Police said the third suspect, a male, was found at the scene with a replica gun. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

KTVU reporter Henry K. Lee captured exclusive footage of the police swarming the man’s home and presumably taking him into custody then. Notice the sheer number of police vehicles around the man’s house.

WATCH:

I’ve learned homeowner, 77, arrested by @oaklandpoliceca on suspicion of murder in shooting death of burglary suspect near 98th & Burr. @AlamedaCountyDA to review case. @CardozaLaw weighs in 5,6 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/GmgfqvBmpI — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 11, 2024

KTVU reports that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case. Prosecutors have until tomorrow to decide whether to charge the homeowner.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said whether the homeowner would escape murder charges would depend on a variety of circumstances, including whether he shot the thug in the back.

“You’re not supposed to chase them,” Cardoza explained. “If you chase them and shoot them, for example, in the back, that is unlawful.”

Cardoza went on to say the owner must show he was in “imminent fear” of his life to make a strong argument for self-defense and ultimately escape murder charges.

“If you are in imminent fear of your life or someone else’s life in your home, you have every right to take necessary means for self-defense against the invaders,” he told KTVU.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on a similar case in Los Angeles last year. Back in December, a heroic male homeowner killed a home invasion suspect in self-defense while a grandmother and toddler were in the house.

The LAPD revealed that “three or four” males broke into the house before the man turned the tables on them and opened fire.

But the heroic homeowner’s actions did not go unpunished. Following the incident, he was handcuffed and taken into custody.