DUMPSTER FIRE: Rappers Warm Up the Crowd at Joe Biden’s North Carolina Rally By Singing, “Go Stupid! Go Dumb, Dumb!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid is a complete dumpster fire.

Biden held a ‘campaign rally’ on Friday in North Carolina after Thursday night’s disastrous debate performance.

81-Year-old Joe Biden completely fell apart Thursday night. He glitched, froze up, stumbled through his words and had to be led off the state by nurse Jill.

On Friday, rappers Fat Joe and E-40 performed for the crowd before Biden walked out on stage.

Biden could never draw a crowd on his own so he had to bring rappers in to make it look like he’s popular.

The rapper’s lyrics were just too perfect: “Go stupid! Go dumb dumb! Go stupid! Go dumb!”

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

