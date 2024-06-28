DUMPSTER FIRE: Rappers Warm Up the Crowd at Joe Biden’s North Carolina Rally By Singing, “Go Stupid! Go Dumb, Dumb!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid is a complete dumpster fire.
Biden held a ‘campaign rally’ on Friday in North Carolina after Thursday night’s disastrous debate performance.
81-Year-old Joe Biden completely fell apart Thursday night. He glitched, froze up, stumbled through his words and had to be led off the state by nurse Jill.
WATCH:
CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024
On Friday, rappers Fat Joe and E-40 performed for the crowd before Biden walked out on stage.
Biden could never draw a crowd on his own so he had to bring rappers in to make it look like he’s popular.
The rapper’s lyrics were just too perfect: “Go stupid! Go dumb dumb! Go stupid! Go dumb!”
WATCH:
Checking in on the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/MwwlwP9qt3
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024