Dr. Fauci appeared before Congress Monday and continued his tactics of denials and deception. Every comment he made was in an effort to evade the truth, that the lockdowns, mandates and even the vaccine were all ineffective.

The foremost expert on the COVID virus and the government’s response to it, Dr. Peter McCullough, is our guest. We go through some of Dr. Facui’s most egregious statements and claims to Congress in an effort to get to the heart of what is truth and what is not.