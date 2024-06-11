Dr. Ben Carson Reveals If President Trump Has Talked to Him About Vice President Position

Dr. Ben Carson was recently interviewed by Newsmax’s Katrina Szish and was asked if he has been in talks with President Trump about being a possible running mate.

Szish asked Dr. Carson, “Have you talked to President Trump about the potential of being his running mate?”

Carson responded, “We’ve talked about many things but not that particular topic.”

“And, you know, the real interest here is how do we save this country, recognizing that it’s in dire straits right now,” added Carson.

The former HUD Secretary concluded his answer by adding, “And unless we stay laser-focused on those things that are causing problems for the average American, we’ll be in the same boat as the current administration.”

WATCH:

Ben Carson Tells Newsmax He Hasn’t Talked to Trump About Being Trump’s Running Mate pic.twitter.com/cCHLYgumi8 — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) June 11, 2024

Per Newsmax:

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Carson is one of eight people the Trump campaign has vetted as a potential running mate.