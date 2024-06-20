Donald Trump Torches Fox News, Suggests They Remove ‘Pathetic’ RINO Paul Ryan From Company Board

The days of Donald Trump’s close relationship with Fox News are well and truly over.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the company for their establishment-friendly coverage and suggested they remove former Speaker of the House and notorious RINO Paul Ryan from their board.

“Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors,” Trump wrote. “He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person.

“Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance. Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board – You don’t need him,” he continued. “ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ryan, who was the Republican vice-presidential nominee under Mitt Romney, recently confirmed he would not be supporting Trump’s bid to return to the White House.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Ryan cited the January 6th protests and the Trump’s lack of character as reasons for witholding his vote.

“I think it’s a contribution of factors. I think it really is just character at the end of the day, and the fact that if you’re willing to put yourself above the Constitution ― an oath you swear when you take federal office, whether as president or a member of Congress, you swear an oath to the Constitution ― and you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office,” he said at the time.

Ryan also blamed Trump for the Republican Party’s recent lack of electoral success, without making any reference to the voter fraud that has plagued recent elections.

“Trump has cost us a lot of seats. He cost us the Senate twice, he cost us the House…because he is pushing through the primaries people who cannot win general elections, but who pledge fealty to him. Ever since 2016, we’ve been losing.”