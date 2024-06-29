DOD Reluctantly Fact-Checks Joe Biden’s Insult to the Military Heroes Killed Under His Watch: “We Have Certainly Had Service Members Pass During This Administration”

During Thursday’s Presidential debate, Joe Biden insulted the families of the military heroes and killed Afghanistan and Syria under his watch.

Biden bizarrely responded to a question by claiming that no troops have died “anywhere in the world” during his presidency.

During a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport during Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, thirteen U.S. troops were killed.

Perhaps Biden does not remember when their bodies returned home because he was too busy checking his watch.

Three U.S. troops from a guard unit in Georgia were killed in a terrorist attack in Syria just six months ago.

Biden said at the debate, “The notion that we were this safe country. The truth is I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any, this, this decade, that doesn’t (have) any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did.”

Of all of Biden’s lies and bizarre behavior Thursday night, this comment is unforgivable.

Reporters pressed Department of Defense deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh about the blantant lie and, after pressure, reluctantly fact-checked Biden.

Singh was asked by a reporter if “the Pentagon stands by those remarks.”

Singh replied, “Thank you for the question. For more on the president’s comments and on the debate itself, I’d refer you to the White House.”

“But in terms of our service members who have been killed in some tragic events around the world … you’ve seen the president call these families to express condolences. This is someone that has intimately experienced the commitment and dedication of what our military does.”

Another reporter pressed Singh for a clear non-answer and asked, “Just to be clear, was the president’s statement incorrect?”

“Again, not trying to get involved in that,” Singh said.

Singh was pressed for a third time and asked, “Has President Biden had service members die anywhere in the world during his time in office?”

“As you have reported on, we have certainly had service members pass during this administration, and you’ve seen not just the secretary, but the president, weigh in and comment and offer condolences,” Singh said.

The names of the U.S. troops killed in the attack (via the Guardian):