Disgraced Ex-Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Interrupted by ‘Consultant’ During CNN Interview After Being Grilled About Fani Willis Sexual Relationship Timeline (VIDEO)

Disgraced former Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade was interrupted by his own ‘media consultant’ during an interview on CNN’s ‘The Source’ with Kaitlan Collins. The interruption occurred as Collins grilled Wade over the timeline of his romantic relationship with Fani Willis.

Collins asked the straightforward question, “Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?”

Wade struggled to provide a coherent response. He said, “Yeah. So we get into… There’s It’s been this effort to say that, Okay, these exact dates are at issue, and these exact dates are…” before being interrupted by his media consultant.

The disgraced prosecutor glanced off-camera mid-answer, mentioning he was getting “signaled here.” His microphone was removed as he stepped aside to confer with his media consultant. The CNN team was heard in the background to “keep rolling.”

As the camera kept rolling, Collins, who looked confused, patiently waited for Wade to return to his seat. On his return, she asked if everything was “OK” before pressing him again on the timeline of his relationship with Willis.

Wade evaded a direct answer yet again, stating, “So I believe that the public has, through the testimony and other interviews, the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction. It is not a relevant issue in this case, and I think that we should be focusing on more of the facts and the indictment in the case.”

Collins justified her line of questioning by referring back to Wade’s own testimony.

“But you did testify to this, and you were asked on the stand about when it started and when it ended. It just wasn’t completely clear because before it said before the indictment, which is August 15th here in Atlanta, and then later the answer was at the end of that year. And so I think that was the clarity that people were seeking of when it started and when it ended,” Collins said.

Wade’s responses remained vague and guarded.

“Sure. And there again, there’s a question before the court, and that is the crux of the question. I don’t choose to say or do anything that would jeopardize the case or the court’s ruling. I prefer to allow them to make their decision based upon what they have and accept it.”

WATCH:

My exchange with Nathan Wade tonight on the timeline of his romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis — including an interruption from a member of his team as he was answering when it began and when it ended. pic.twitter.com/S5AJzdsmOC — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 13, 2024

It can be recalled Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct. The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade, potentially undermining the integrity of the prosecution against Trump and others.

The motion alleges that this relationship led to financial benefits for Willis, with county records revealing that Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The motion suggests that Wade financed luxury vacations with Willis, using funds from Fulton County, to destinations such as Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

The substantiating evidence for these claims, she argues, exists within sealed records from the Wade divorce case, which she is urging the court to unseal.

The motion further alleges that sources close to both Willis and Wade have confirmed their ongoing personal relationship, which was not disclosed properly nor was Wade’s appointment as special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, as mandated by law.

During a hearing, Nathan Wade admitted to having a sexual relationship with Fani Willis. However, he said the relationship didn’t start until 2022—way after she hired him as the top prosecutor in 2021.

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Nathan Wade said.

Of course, The Gateway Pundit was immediately skeptical of this claim – and it turns out Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are lying about when their illicit affair began.

According to the 122-page filing, a Georgia attorney who is friends with Nathan Wade will refute the claim that their affair began in 2022 after Willis appointed Wade in 2021.

“Willis and Wade claim they did not have a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor, but Terrence Bradley (“Bradley”) will refute that claim. Bradley is an attorney and a member of the Georgia Bar. Bradley and Wade were friends and business associates. Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021. Thus, Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus rebutting Wade’s claim in his affidavit that they did not start dating until 2022,” Michael Roman’s lawyer wrote in the filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Also, witness Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019—before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump. This contradicts the filings of Wade/Willis that the relationship began in 2022.

In March 2024, Nathan Wade withdrew from the Trump lawfare RICO case after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled District Attorney Fani Wills could continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis could stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Last month, the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the sham RICO case against him.

Trump’s appeal hearing to disqualify Fani Willis was tentatively set for October 4th, which means the lawfare RICO trial will likely be pushed past the 2024 presidential election.