DEVELOPING: Mass Shooting Erupts in Downtown Atlanta at Peachtree Center Mall – Multiple Victims Injured and Taken to Hospital

Credit: @rawsalerts

Atlanta police have revealed that several people have been shot at Peachtree Center Mall in downtown Atlanta.

According to WSBTV, police and fire department officials have swarmed in front of the building while crime scene tape has been put up outside the entrance. The Peachtree Center building has been placed under lockdown.

One suspect has been taken into custody. There are unconfirmed reports regarding a second one at large.

Mayor Andre Dickens posted on X that a short time ago, four people were shot in the food court, including the alleged shooter. He urged residents to avoid the area.
residents to avoid the area.

Atlanta Police revealed that all victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

No other information at this time has been released regarding the suspected shooter or victims according to FOX 5 Atlanta. The reason behind the shooting remains unknown as well.

Atlanta police have told local reporters the scene remains open and are urging residents to o monitor social media for further updates.

This is a developing story. Check back with TGP for updates.

Thanks for sharing!
