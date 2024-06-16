Detroit Pastor Thanks Trump for Coming, Saying Obama and Biden ‘Never Came to the Hood’ (VIDEO)

A pastor in Detroit thanked Donald Trump for coming to the city during his event there today, pointing out that neither Obama nor Biden has visited ‘the hood.’

Trump was very gracious in his response, saying it was an honor.

This is one of those amazing moments that the liberal media refuses to share with the American people.

The Daily Wire reported:

Pastor Thanks Trump For Visiting Detroit, Says Biden, Obama ‘Never Came To The Hood’ A pastor in Detroit thanked former President Donald Trump for visiting the city during a Saturday roundtable with religious and community leaders. During the event at 180 Church, the Trump campaign launched a black voter coalition, which comes as many in the black community show signs of dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s administration, NBC News reported. “President Trump, I’m so humbled that you would be here. President Obama never came to the hood, so to speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the hood,” the pastor said. “So thank you.” “My honor,” Trump replied as those in attendance cheered.

Watch the video below:

DETROIT PASTOR: President Trump, I'm so humbled that you would be here. President Obama never came to the hood. President Biden went to the big NAACP dinner but he never came to the hood—so THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/WoeWe8M1Sm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 15, 2024

This is what the left just can’t seem to understand about Trump.

Donald Trump truly fights for ALL Americans and it’s cost him a lot to do so but he will never surrender. Neither should we. — Terri Burton (@TerriBurton) June 15, 2024

Donald Trump is the president who represents the people. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) June 15, 2024

Had this been Biden, it would have all been staged. This is genuine. No script. That's the difference between our choices. — My Name is Randy (@WhenWasThe) June 15, 2024

Biden is too busy with his Hollywood freinds.