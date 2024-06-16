Detroit Pastor Thanks Trump for Coming, Saying Obama and Biden ‘Never Came to the Hood’ (VIDEO)

by

A pastor in Detroit thanked Donald Trump for coming to the city during his event there today, pointing out that neither Obama nor Biden has visited ‘the hood.’

Trump was very gracious in his response, saying it was an honor.

This is one of those amazing moments that the liberal media refuses to share with the American people.

The Daily Wire reported:

A pastor in Detroit thanked former President Donald Trump for visiting the city during a Saturday roundtable with religious and community leaders.

During the event at 180 Church, the Trump campaign launched a black voter coalition, which comes as many in the black community show signs of dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s administration, NBC News reported.

“President Trump, I’m so humbled that you would be here. President Obama never came to the hood, so to speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the hood,” the pastor said. “So thank you.”

“My honor,” Trump replied as those in attendance cheered.

Watch the video below:

This is what the left just can’t seem to understand about Trump.

Biden is too busy with his Hollywood freinds.

Mike LaChance

