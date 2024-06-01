Despicable: Trump May Be Banned From Visiting Six Key Countries Even if Re-Elected President and Must Surrender His Firearms Thanks to Bogus Criminal Conviction

Now that a kangaroo NYC court has convicted him of bogus crimes, President Trump may not be able to travel to six key countries even if re-elected and must surrender his firearms to the government.

New York immigration attorney Karin Wolman revealed to the New York Post on Saturday that if Trump were to prevail in November, his conviction on felony counts “would almost certainly affect his ability to travel for diplomatic purposes” to countries such as the following six countries: Australia, China, India, Israel, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

Australia, India, Israel, Taiwan, and New Zealand are important U.S. allies, while China is America’s most prominent geopolitical foe.

Wolman notes that all six nations require visas to visit, and the visa applications include questions about criminal backgrounds.

To enter these countries, Trump would likely have to apply for a waiver and a temporary visa, according to Wolman. “It will be up to each country whether they want to waive his 34 felony convictions,” she said.

While Wolman said that she does not foresee these countries banning Trump, one cannot rule out the possibility of a ban if deranged leftists take over the allied governments or if China wants to use the conviction to send a message.

But the news gets even worse for the 45th president. Trump, a licensed gun owner, will also have to hand over his firearms in the coming weeks thanks to the conviction.

Under New York state and federal law, convicted felons are forbidden from possessing firearms. Criminal defense attorney Peter Tilem explained to the Post this means that another person must take the guns or they must be surrendered to state authorities by Trump’s July 11 sentencing.

“There is no grace period,” Tilem said. “You are federally prohibited once you are convicted.”

Back in 2016, Trump told a French magazine during an interview regarding a string of terror attacks in France that he is always packing heat.

“I always carry a weapon on me,” he said. “If I’d been at the Bataclan concert hall or one of those bars, I would have opened fire.”

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted Trump on ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.