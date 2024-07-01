Democrat Rep Jim Himes Dismisses Concerns About How Foreign Adversaries View Biden After Debate (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan on Sunday morning to discuss Biden and how foreign adversaries perceive him after the disastrous debate last week.

“How do you think America’s foreign adversaries view President Biden’s performance on Thursday night?” Brennan asked.

“I suspect that, you know, pretty much everybody watched that debate and thought that the President did not perform the way we would have liked to see him perform,” Himes responded.

“I’m not so cynical as to believe that the American people are going to choose a President based on a 90-minute debate,” Himes continued.

Perhaps Rep. Himes is in denial. After the debate, there was mass panic as numerous media outlets and the Democrat party had discussions of replacing Biden as the 2024 nominee with another candidate.

A poll conducted by YouGov the morning after the debate showed that 49 percent surveyed said that Biden should drop out of the Presidential race.

Himes is not the only Democrat politician that is defending Biden. Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Kristin Welker earlier on Sunday and defended Biden even though his debate performance showed his cognitive decline.

“So, is that a yes to a cognitive test?” Welker asked Senator Warnock.

“I’m not a doctor. It’s not something, quite frankly, I’ve even thought about,” Warnock responded.

